HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 155 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.90. 11,189,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,588,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $126.82 and a 1 year high of $189.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.