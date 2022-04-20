HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,065 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 264,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 383,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

BAB opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

