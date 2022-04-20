HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New $218,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

