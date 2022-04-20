HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

PSA stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,626. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $269.55 and a 12 month high of $416.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

