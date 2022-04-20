HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $55.33.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

