HCR Wealth Advisors Has $65.76 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $65,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $113.63. 2,363,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,478. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.46.

