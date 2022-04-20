HCR Wealth Advisors Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,462,753. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.05. 4,381,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.66. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.