HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.80. 653,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.