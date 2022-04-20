HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.32.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,360,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,399. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

