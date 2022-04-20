HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

