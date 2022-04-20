HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $273.48

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $273.48 and last traded at $272.88, with a volume of 17859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $261.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

