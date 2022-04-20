Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.07

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and traded as high as $26.67. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 3,830 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $178.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.