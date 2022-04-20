Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.39 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00010353 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.48 million and $1.39 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.46 or 0.07455780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00268698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00811433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00088875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $255.10 or 0.00613650 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00376554 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,577,580 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.