Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) to post sales of $448.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $528.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 221,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Harsco has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $919.01 million, a P/E ratio of -289.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

