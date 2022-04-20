Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 3.7%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 92,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,844,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008,887 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 124,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,975 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $8,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

