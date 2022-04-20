Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 719,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,951. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $934,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

