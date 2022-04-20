Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.90 Million

Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) to announce $28.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.10 million and the highest is $29.30 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $24.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $119.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.70 million to $130.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $134.23 million, with estimates ranging from $123.36 million to $153.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 654,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,815. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.35%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.