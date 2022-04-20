Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,903. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

