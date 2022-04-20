Hamster Market Cap Reaches $13.12 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $217,563.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00046206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.59 or 0.07441183 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,752.42 or 0.99816402 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

