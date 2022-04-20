Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

