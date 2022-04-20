Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.25. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$35.50, with a volume of 341 shares changing hands.

GCG has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm has a market cap of C$956.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.62.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 4.1100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

