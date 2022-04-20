Growth DeFi Hits Market Cap of $4.94 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.40 or 0.00027746 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $75,321.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00033635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00103791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

