Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.45 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $13.63 million and $1.45 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,361.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.34 or 0.07449781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00272920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.97 or 0.00814702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00090458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00614805 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00381663 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

