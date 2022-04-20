Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $13,595.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $13,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,691.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 268,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,679. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.
Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.
