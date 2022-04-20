Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 125,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,950,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $624.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

