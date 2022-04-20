Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Up 4.1%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 123,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,950,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

GTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $624.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

