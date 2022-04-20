Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.76. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 194,101 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $666.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 627,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 214,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

