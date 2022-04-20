Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.55 ($16.72) and last traded at €16.85 ($18.12). 1,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.85 ($19.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $251.20 million and a P/E ratio of 33.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.46.

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

