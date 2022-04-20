Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0618 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $2,251.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.07 or 0.00270619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001265 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,978,629 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

