GNY Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. GNY has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $10,990.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00034330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00104570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.