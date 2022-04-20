Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Land by 545.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.