Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 249,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,808. The firm has a market cap of $886.33 million, a PE ratio of -192.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

