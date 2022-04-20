Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.98

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $8.23. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 197,255 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $433.65 million, a PE ratio of -157.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 985.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,782.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,171,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,301 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $8,769,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $6,007,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.