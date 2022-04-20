Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.86

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.86 and traded as high as C$25.25. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$25.17, with a volume of 992,027 shares traded.

GEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.82.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.89.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

