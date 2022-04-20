GenTrust LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 127,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,559. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74.

