GenTrust LLC Invests $717,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 2,682,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,371,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

