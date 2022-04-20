GenTrust LLC Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,865,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.89. The stock had a trading volume of 113,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

