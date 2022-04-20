GenTrust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 122,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,424,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 595,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897,988. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.