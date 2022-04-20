GenTrust LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 1.8% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 806,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,839,279. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.