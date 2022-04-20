GenTrust LLC Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.2% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,192,000 after purchasing an additional 230,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 201,042 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,241. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

