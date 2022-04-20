GenTrust LLC Buys 4,982 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,845,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

