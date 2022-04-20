GenTrust LLC Buys 33,598 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 1,571,630 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,988,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 787,367 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after buying an additional 748,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

