GenTrust LLC Buys 2,930 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. 45,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.