GenTrust LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.76% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,197,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,204,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,809 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of MOO stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 42,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,912. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $108.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.