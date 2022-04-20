Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.86.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.