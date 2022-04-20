Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Genius Sports posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 793,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,183. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $818.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

