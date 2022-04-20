Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Genius Sports posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 793,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,183. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $818.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.