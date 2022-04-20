General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Shares of GE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

