General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 110.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,130. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

