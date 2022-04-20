Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gecina from €135.00 ($145.16) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Gecina alerts:

OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$114.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $133.15. Gecina has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.