GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Down 1.8%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 88,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,518,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78.

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GBS Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 700,000 shares of company stock worth $580,000 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GBS by 4,119.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GBS by 890.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile (NYSE:GBS)

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

